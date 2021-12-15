St. Mary detectives investigating shooting death of 18-year-old

St. Mary Parish detectives are investigating a Monday shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old, according to a prepared statement.

Deputies were dispatched to a call of a shooting incident on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin at approximately 5:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a young man who had been shot. SMPSO detectives began an investigation and identified the victim as Treamell Robertson Jr., 18, of Baldwin.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide at this time and are advising anyone with

information to submit a crime tip anonymously through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office

website at www.stmaryso.com.

