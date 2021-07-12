FRANKLIN – The St. Mary Parish Council will vote on a resolution pertaining to the Section 8 Housing Program in the parish at Wednesday’s meeting.
The resolution will adopt the annual Section 8 Housing plan and update the program’s administration plan for the new fiscal year.
The council will also vote on a resolution providing for the approval of a change order for the flagpole plaza project located at the Jesse Fontenot Boat Launch in Berwick. The council will vote to approve the substantial completion of the project as well.
In other business, the council will vote to authorize the parish president to execute a professional services agreement with Miller Engineers & Associates relative to road improvements to St. Peters Road.
Another resolution will approve and adopt policies and procedures relative to accreditation standards by the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities as required by the Louisiana Department of Health for Fairview Treatment Center.
Finally, the council will vote on a resolution approving the substantial completion of the camera and security system project for the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.