St. Mary council to hear update on hiring of registrar

FRANKLIN — St. Mary Parish Council Chairman Dean Adams will give an update on the appointment process of hiring a new registrar of voters at Wednesday’s regular meeting.

The position was left vacant following the resignation of Jolene Holcombe, who served as St. Mary’s registrar for decades.

The new registrar will have to hit the ground running, dealing with a special election in October as well as redistricting following the return of census data.

In other business, State Rep. Beryl A. Amedee is slated to appear before the council to review and discuss the most recent legislative session and provide an update on legislative matters.

Rudy Sparks, chairman of the Atchafalaya Golf Course Commission, will present the budget and rate schedule for consideration and approval by the council for the new fiscal year as well.

Patrice Williams and Dawn Kaiser-Melancon with the St. Mary Chamber also are scheduled to appear before the council to discuss the “Bikers on the Bayou” event scheduled on Oct. 2 in downtown Franklin.

In resolutions, the council will vote to amend the intergovernmental agreements with each municipality within the parish regarding the housing of inmates in each respective municipal jail.

Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna will appear before the council to discuss housing parish prisoners in the Morgan City jail as well.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.

