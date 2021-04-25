St. Mary council to appoint interim marshal for Morgan City

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council will vote in an interim marshal for Morgan City at Wednesday’s meeting.
According to the agenda, lawyer Ray Wood enclosed a notification of resignation to the council of Robert “Bobby” Darce Sr., the current city marshal for Morgan City.
Per state policy, the council is obligated to make an appointment to fill the vacancy due to the fact that there is currently no chief deputy for the city.
The council will vote on a resolution appointing an interim Ward 6 marshal as well as call a special meeting, per the agenda.
The next available dates for an election are Oct. 9 and Nov. 13 of this year. Qualifying dates run July 14-16.
After a proclamation is issued calling the election and an appointment has been made, a certified copy of the proclamation as well as the certified minutes of the meeting are mailed to the governor’s office.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution ratifying actions of the parish president to execute a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration relative to the Airport Coronavirus Relief Grant Program for Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport.
The council will also vote to approve a special election for Recreation District No. 4 to authorize the levy of a special tax.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.