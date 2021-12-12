FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council meeting devolved into a finger-pointing session Wednesday, leaving one councilman to quote Shakespeare.
The first issue was St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff’s regular report to the council.
Councilman James Bennett called on Eric Duplantis, the parish legal adviser, to see if he had an update on how the council could structure the parish president’s report, which is a regular agenda item.
“Some of us councilmen feel that Mr. Hanagriff’s reports have gone outside about what the agenda is about, what the government is about,” Bennett said.
Duplantis said he had not completed work on the issue that he and Bennett had discussed.
Hanagriff said he was glad to hear that certain council members along with Duplantis, were working to censor his report.
“But this is a council meeting, and I will fight against any censorship of my report,” he said.
The second issue was an agenda item, for the council to consider a resolution to remove Councilman Dean Adams as Chairman of the St. Mary Parish Council, due to his failure to impartially administer his executive office.
Duplantis, who is an assistant district attorney for the 16th Judicial District Court, stepped up and said that he had a problem with the agenda item, and believing that he had a conflict of interest about the issue, transferred his legal advice over that agenda item to colleague Dean Wattigny, also a 16th Judicial Assistant District Attorney, based in New Iberia.
Wattigny, who was present on the council dais, said the resolution could not be discussed, because it was not written in a “proper posture to be handled.”
Furthermore, Wattigny said the St. Mary Parish Charter does not address the removal of officers.
“But your charter does provide guidance through Robert’s Rule of Order,” and based on those rules, Wattigny said an investigating committee could be formed to discuss the issues, and to see whether a formal hearing should be held. There could also possibly be a trial. Regardless, he said there has to be removal with cause.
Councilman Rev. Craig Mathews, who authored the resolution to remove Adams, told Wattigny that he felt, “possible loopholes in the parish charter,” were once again preventing the council from moving forward.
“I find we use the parish charter and start playing politics, preventing us from doing what we need to do,” Mathews said.
After listening to Wattigny, Mathews said he wanted to amend the agenda item, in order hold a public hearing, to conduct an investigation into Adams’ possible removal as Chairman.
At that point, Duplantis stepped up and asked for a brief recess, because he had concerns about Mathews amending an agenda item.
That’s when Councilman Scott Ramsey asked if he could make a comment.
“I think Shakespeare said it best, this is much to do about nothing. We only have one more meeting this year. As we move to a new year, we will vote on a new Chairman and Vice-Chairman,” he said.
“I’m not going to comment on the merits of this, I’m just saying procedurally, I think it’s the right thing to do.”
The meeting then broke for a five minute recess. When the council returned, Mathews said that in the interest of the parish, the council, and in the interest of working together, “this motion is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to face, and it’s difficult, because I genuinely like and respect my colleague.
“I felt compelled to call for Councilman Adams’ removal from Chairmanship because he failed to execute the duties of his office with impartiality,” Mathews said, explaining that he believes Adams has not been able to separate his personal views from the issues at hand.
“However, I will now remove this agenda item from tonight’s meeting, and ask that we all, including the present chairman, apply a little more diligence, to maintain integrity and respect for one another, as we are all elected to serve the public,” Mathews said.
There were no further comments on the issue.
The third issue was another agenda item, to censure St. Mary Parish Councilman Mark Duhon relative to improper conduct counter to the St. Mary Parish Council’s standard of behavior, specifically for interference with personnel functions of the parish council and government.
Mathews also offered that item, which was later tabled.
Wattigny said Duhon has filed suit against the council for further discussing the matter in public.
He said 16th Judicial District Judge Suzanne de Mahy signed a restraining order in order to keep the matter quiet for now, however, it is set to be heard on Jan. 26 at 9 a.m., in the 16th Judicial District Court of Judge Roger Hamilton Jr.
After the meeting, Councilman Adams said he believes the agenda item regarding his removal stemmed from a previous meeting, where he gaveled Parish President David Hanagriff and asked that he be removed from the council chambers, because he kept interrupting a speaker at the podium.
“Prior to tonight’s meeting, no one has come to me to say I’m doing a bad job,” Adams said.
In other matters, the St. Mary Parish Council is set to hold is final meeting of the year Dec 15. On that agenda is an ordinance, that if passes, will give voters an opportunity during the next parish wide election, to give one of the eight single members of the council a shot as serving as Chairman or Vice-Chairman, instead of the opportunity being set aside for the parish’s three at-large members.
Since 1983, when the St. Mary Parish Council adopted its Home Rule Charter, it is designated that the Chairman and Vice-Chairman can only be chosen from the parish’s 3 at large districts.