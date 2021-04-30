FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Council addressed rumors of mistreatment of animals at Wednesday’s council meeting.
The allegations stemmed from a former volunteer of the St. Mary Parish Animal Shelter who approached local media outlets with photographs of animals at the shelter who had allegedly been there without treatment for injuries for a long period of time.
Representatives from the Animal Advocates of St. Mary Parish addressed the council regarding the social media posts and local media reports to say that the framing of the story had been taken out of context.
Joy Sanders with the organization said the pictures that drew scrutiny were taken in 2019 and 2020, and were posted on the Friends of St. Mary Parish Animal Shelter website.
“Many of those pictures were posted on our Friends of St. Mary Parish Animal Shelter Facebook page,” she said. “The framing was that we were trying to get these dogs help, which is different than ‘what is going on at the shelter.”
Sanders said the majority of the images that were posted showed the animals as they came into the shelter, with only one dog who had sustained a slight head injury at the shelter by hitting a fence.
“It was a very superficial injury,” she said.
Councilman Craig Mathews said he had visited the shelter last weed during the media flare and had seen no signs of what was being purported.
“I feel that story was very misleading and there was definitely some malicious intent behind this whole story,” Mathews said. “I’m hoping that we could get past this negative publicity to paint St. Mary Parish in a horrible light because it’s not who we are or what we do.”
Sanders, who works for a non-profit that gives medical assistance to animals at the shelter, said that her organization has always had a good relationship with the shelter.
“The pictures I feel were taken out of context,” a lot of those dogs went into the shelter into that condition.”
Parish President David Hanagriff said multiple meetings had been held regarding the matter, and that the organization was doing its best with what they have.
“These animals when they come in, they’re not in good shape,” he said. “They’re not coming in from a pet store, I can guarantee better care there than on the streets or being abused where they are.”