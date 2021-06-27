FRANKLIN — Sixty or so St. Mary Community Action Agency Staff met Friday for a post-COVID-19 stress beak.
Daphne Jacquet, the agency’s child health, mental health specialist, said the day was, “team-building.”
“Everyone needs to relax post COVID. Everyone is stressed to the max,” she said.
“And this is important for us, because we need to be able to be in good mind and bodies, especially when dealing with the children, their parents, and frankly each other. We’ve got to make sure we’re on it. We’re customers. Everyone is a customer.”
Almetra J. Franklin, chief executive officer of St Mary/Vermilion Community Action, said her agency holds and operates the area’s annual $400 million Head Start Program, which includes 12 campus sites, four in Vermilion Parish, and eight in St. Mary Parish.
Head Start was born out of President Lyndon B Johnson’s War on Poverty in 1965. It was designed to help break the cycle of poverty by providing preschool children of low income families with a comprehensive program to meet their emotional, social, health, nutritional and psychological needs.
She said the agency has been operating Head Start for 50 plus years.
Currently, she said the agency employs 189 employees to carry out the grant, from the federal government.
Franklin said Early Childhood development is the spring board for health, successful children.
“Because our classes offer more individualized attention, our teachers can provide a closer assessment with each child, to help them grown and excel where they need to be.”
St. Mary Community Action is also the lead facilitating agency for the St. Mary Parish Ready Start Early Childhood Development Network, one of only two agencies in the state that hold this designation.
Franklin said the network is comprised of all of the child care development organizations in the parish.
The Read Start Program is funded through the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Research conducted by BESE, showed that in Louisiana, even prior to the pandemic, fewer than seven percent of in-need children, birth to two years of age, and less than 33 percent of 3 year olds, have access to high-quality child care.
Franklin said young people and young adults are the seedbed of the feature. “Like the Bible says, the young will see visions, and the old will dream dreams. We’ve got to mold, teach and work with their energy.”