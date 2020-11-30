CENTERVILLE - The St. Mary Parish Discipline Review Committee and Special Education Committee and will meet back-to-back to discuss several issues Thursday.
On the Discipline Review Committee’s agenda is a discussion about the purpose of the discipline review committee, followed by another discussion on the student code of conduct guidelines for students in virtual classrooms.
The Special Education Committee will discuss and take appropriate action regarding the Special Olympics options for the spring semester.
The committee will also discuss compensatory education resulting from the emergency school closures that have taken place this school year.
The meetings take place starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Evans Medine Meeting Room.