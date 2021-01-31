St. Mary COA nearly doubled its food deliveries in 2020

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Council on Aging delivered nearly double its usual amount of meals in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director Beverly Domengeaux gave the COA’s annual report to the St. Mary Parish Council Wednesday, and said the need has increased for meals provided by the organization to the parish’s elderly, but the agency is still able to manage the feat largely thanks to the support of the community.
Domengeaux said that the COA delivered 50,897 hot meals during the fiscal year as well as 6,215 weekend and holiday meals that were added due to demand.
“That’s almost double what the contract says,” Domengeaux said.
Fundraising efforts during the year were largely successful thanks to support from residents and municipalities, she said.
“We still have a waiting list,” Domengeaux added. “I need more drivers. We encourage the seniors to stay at home.”
The St. Mary COA made 231 grocery trips to deliver items for the parish’s elderly, picking up groceries, medicine and other assorted goods. The COA also conducted at least 1,100 phone calls to clients to organize what they wanted. Domengeaux said the COA also works on entertainment projects to provide local seniors with comic books, word puzzles and other things to keep them entertained.
Domengeaux said that Teche Action has provided COVID vaccines for seniors over age 70, and more than 90 people took advantage of the opportunity. Thirty-seven seniors were given the vaccine at Franklin Foundation Hospital as well as Oschner’s in Morgan City.
“The majority of our clients who wanted to take the vaccine got the vaccine,’’ she said.
The COA also was able to deliver around 100 donated heaters to seniors for the colder weather, which the group was very proud to provide, Domengeaux said.
As for staffing, Domengeaux said drivers are needed but the work has been very demanding emotionally for some who were already working at COA.
“It’s hard to find people,” she said. “It is part time, it’s only three hours a day, they have to use their own vehicle and have a valid driver’s license and insurance.
“You have to have a heart,” she added. “I’ve had three people that lasted one week because they said it was too hard on them to see how some of our seniors have to live.”