MORGAN CITY — Delayed by COVID-19, the St. Mary Parish Chamber held its 2020 awards Wednesday, at a limited capacity, socially distanced luncheon.
Among honorees were St. Mary Parish Levee District President Bill Hidalgo Sr. and Executive Director Tim Matte, named Citizens of the Year, and LAPCO, the Louisiana Apparel Company, as Business of the Year.
Chamber President Donna Meyer said Hidalgo and Matte were instrumental in the flood fight of 2011 and 2019.
“They are two well deserving citizens who constantly demonstrate excellence in professional and community leadership. The flood fight of 2019 was an eight-month-long experience.”
In 2011, Hidalgo was instrumental in taking a 38 year old design concept from former Morgan City Mayor Doc Brownell’s administration, to drop a barge in the Bayou Chene, to prevent backwater flooding in St. Mary, Terrebonne, Assumption, Lafourche, Iberville, and St. Martin Parishes.
Matte was Mayor of Morgan City at the time, and worked with Hidalgo in offering input, in addition to placing Hesco Baskets throughout the city at the time.
The barge stopped a significant flood threat from entering a six parish area.
In 2019, Hidalgo and Matte tested the concept again when rising water from the Atchafalaya spiked; and the temporary concept once again worked.
But after the 2011 fight, the two began discussing how to to take the concept and make it permanent.
State Sen. Bret Allain said the men never wavered in their pursuit, pitching it further to state leaders.
Allain told the chamber that once he was elected, he was able to see that Hidalgo, Chairman of Halimar Shipyard LLC, was appointed to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Agency Board to not only highlight the flood problems of the Atchafalaya River, but also to give input to flood projects as well coastal erosion.
“I met Hidalgo 2011, and was impressed at the effort,” Allain said.
Eventually, Matte and Hidalgo, together with Allain and former State Rep. Sam Jones, were able to convince Gov. John Bel Edwards and members of the legislature to fund the project.
In 2020, Edwards announced that the state would allocate $80 million to fund a permanent floodgate on Bayou Chene.
CPRA directed the money from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Act to fund the project. GOMESA funds are the state’s share of oil and gas leasing revenues on the Outer Continental Shelf.
“You don’t know how lucky you are to have these two guys representing you,” Allain told the chamber members.
“This wouldn’t have happened without them. They went at this from the right place. This is state money, being allocated to our area.”
Hidalgo thanked the chamber, his wife and his family for allowing him to work on the levee district projects.
“I also want to thank my staff at the district, because they make it easy to do great things.”
“It’s all about partnerships — to give this community the flood protection that it deserves,” Matte told the chamber. “We all work together, especially with our municipalities. We try not to duplicated anyone’s efforts.”
On a related subject, Matte said an $11.4 million flood control structure designed to thwart storm surges from entering Bayou Teche from the Charenton Canal, is 99 percent complete.
“We will be dedicating this in May, right before the start of the 2021 Hurricane Season. This barge project will reduce the storm risk,” he said.
With another award, the chamber feted the Louisiana Apparel Company as its Business of the Year.
Meyer said the business of the year award is marked for a business who over a period of time, “has endured the changing economy and still consistently demonstrates a commitment to the community through involvement and participation and has given freely of their time and energy for community betterment.”
Founder and President Freddie Triche established LAPCO in 1989, in his backyard workshop with the help of his wife Trudy. As a pipe welder, he saw the need for quality protective apparel.
“Starting off with arm pads and using word of mouth, we took off,” Triche said.
He said today, he has a payroll of 74 employees who ship 22 to 23,000 garments a week, worldwide.
“We’ve been around the area for a very long time. We’re growing and we expect to expand,” Triche said.