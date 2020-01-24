The St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program will distribute commodities on Friday, CEO Almetra J. Franklin said in a prepared statement.
Recipients must be certified to receive a food box. Those who are receiving food boxes at Sager Brown are asked not to apply for the St. Mary CAA program.
Those with questions should contact the St. Mary CAA office at 828-5703.
Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Participants who are unable to pick up their food boxes may send an authorized representative in their place.
Distribution will be at the following locations:
• Berwick Civic Center — 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
• Amelia Recreational Center — 8:30 a.m.—noon
• St. Mary CAA Office Building — 7:45 a.m.-noon