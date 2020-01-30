St. Mary CAA creates community garden

FRANKLIN — St. Mary/Vermilion Community Action Agency Head Start announced Wednesday the creation of its community garden at Mickey Mouse Head Start Center in Baldwin and Precious Moments Head Start Center in Abbeville.
The garden is part of the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and National Head Start Association’s Gro More Good Garden Grants initiative, which seeks to connect one million Head Start children across the country to garden education and fresh food, according to a prepared statement.
St. Mary CAA received a Gro More Good garden grant to create its “Garden with a Purpose,” where Head Start children, their parents and teaching staff will build raised garden beds and plant fruit and vegetables.
Among volunteers helping with the garden will be local high school 4-H Clubs, the LSU AgCenter, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, local beautification clubs and community residents, according to the statement. Teachers will use the educational curriculum to teach young students about gardening, the environment and healthy eating.
Once the project is complete, children will be able to take some of the produce home for their families and donate some to community residents. Parents will also participate in a cooking demonstration at the center.
“We are honored to receive grant support for the “Garden with a Purpose,” St. Mary CAA CEO Almetra Franklin said. “It is our hope that this garden will help to improve the lives of the Head Start children and families we serve.”
Through the Gro More Good Garden Grants Initiative, the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and The National Head Start Association will work together to combat some of the most pressing challenges facing today’s youngest generation, improving access to healthy food and increasing time spent outdoors connected to nature according to a statemen from the foundation.
The three-year program will make garden grants, garden kits, educational curriculum and garden training available to all Head Start programs with the goal of creating more edible gardens and hands-on learning experiences for young children.
The agency is also planning a community planting day where volunteers will assist the children in planting their gardens.