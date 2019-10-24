FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Community Action Agency is celebrating Head Start Awareness Week with several activities including a day in Caffery Park today.
The event takes place at the Caffery Park on Barrow Street. The CAA is encouraging families and individuals to visit the centers during that time to see what services the agency has to offer.
On Monday, the group celebrated red, white and blue day where proclamations by local mayors and public officials were signed.
The week culminates with the “Head Start Awareness FUN Day.” Community partners and vendors will set up tables to give out information and fun bags for Head Start students and families.
Participating community partners include Teche Action Clinic, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Anytime Fitness, the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce, Teche Regional and Franklin Foundation Hospitals and Scruff McGruff.
St. Mary CAA also invites all fathers, father figures, elderly residents and locally owned businesses to participate and display the community resources and programs available to the public through partnership with St. Mary Community Action Agency.
For further information, call Pearl Rack or Cynthia Prince at 828-5703.
St. Mary/Vermilion Community Action Agency/Head Start Program has strived to build on the Head Start success by involving parents, volunteers and the community, according to a statement from the group. CAA’s commitment for nearly 54 years and the services provided by dedicated Head Start staff have been instrumental in creating a quality program that truly provides young children with a “head start” in life.
The National Head Start Program has helped over 8 million low-income pre-school children and their families and has earned recognition and support for its success in early childhood education and development.”