St. Martinville woman accused of receiving $7,000 in illegal SNAP benefits

ST. MARTINVILLE — A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon, accused of improperly taking thousands of dollars in food stamps over the last two years.
According to a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Lashaundra Michelle McAllister, 36, of St. Martinville, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a count of felony government benefits fraud.
According to SMPSO investigators, McAllister provided false information to officials with the Department of Children and Family Services. Based on that false information, she received more than $7,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between 2017 and 2019.
The SNAP benefits were formerly known as food stamps. The program is designed to provide monthly benefits that help low-income households buy the food they need for good health.
As of deadline Wednesday, no bond had been set for McAllister. If convicted, she faces up to five years in jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.