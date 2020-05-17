St. Martinville utility disconnection policy up for discussion

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will meet Monday evening with a short list of agenda items after its marathon session two weeks ago.
One item up for discussion is the city’s policy on disconnection of utilities for delinquent payments. At its meeting on May 4, council members discussed the increasing financial pressure residents are feeling due to the COVID-19 outbreak — and the concurrent economic slowdown — and how it is affecting utility receipts.
The council will also consider an authorization to advertise for sealed bids on salvaged city vehicles.
As it did at its May 4 meeting, the council will be meeting in its socially distant format Monday night, limiting attendance to 10 people, allowing council members to telecommute and for the public to submit questions or comments in advance of the meeting.
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier requested that the council consider making appointments to the civil service board, to reconstitute that body and have it begin operating again. He also asked to discuss a business using sidewalk space as an extension of its operation.
Wendy Thibodeaux is also scheduled to appear before the council to request permission to give boat tours in St. Martinville.
The council may potentially go into executive session to discuss the job performance of Nick Lebouef.
Because attendance at the meeting is restricted, anyone wishing to comment on an agenda item will have to submit their question or comment to Executive Administrative Assistant Lorrie Poirier at lpoirier@stmartinville.net before noon Monday.
The standing council policy on public comments will apply to submitted comments as well.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.