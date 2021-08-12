featured urgent St. Martinville to shut off water tonight for repairs, boil order to follow FROM STAFF REPORTS Dwayne Fatherree Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Aug 12, 2021 Aug 12, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. ST. MARTINVILLE — The city Public Works department will be shutting off water citywide in St. Martinville at 9 p.m. Thursday to perform an emergency repair.Following repairs, city water system customers will be under a boil order until further notice.Because the system will lose pressure, regulations require the boil order to stay in place for 24 hours after the system is brought back up to pressure, the water is tested, and found to be safe. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Boil Martinville Public Works Highway Chemistry Water Emergency Repair Department Regulation Dwayne Fatherree Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Dwayne Fatherree Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular They call him Mr. Okra: Farm-to-table with Willis Jacob Victim in St. Martinville shooting grandson of former mayor UPDATE: Missing girl found in Iberia Parish DO YOU REMEMBER: The nudist camp in Iberia Parish One man dead, second in custody in St. Martinville shooting Surviving COVID CPSO: Woman who stole TV, maced employee arrested Monoclonal antibody infusions fighting COVID-19 in St. Mary Iberia Parish Jail tests inmates for COVID after cases appear Bossier man arrested in Minden child's death Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit