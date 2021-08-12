Boil Advisory

ST. MARTINVILLE — The city Public Works department will be shutting off water citywide in St. Martinville at 9 p.m. Thursday to perform an emergency repair.

Following repairs, city water system customers will be under a boil order until further notice.

Because the system will lose pressure, regulations require the boil order to stay in place for 24 hours after the system is brought back up to pressure, the water is tested, and found to be safe.

