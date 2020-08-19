ST. MARTINVILLE — The city of St. Martinville has authorized the sale of several adjudicated properties while also noting some issues in the city’s process for getting those properties back on the tax rolls.
Four of the properties that received bids — two on Stagg Street, one on Church Street and one on Rochon Lane — have had any action on the bids tabled while more information is gleaned.
The two Stagg Street properties received bids of $1,925 apiece, but the city also received a letter from an adjacent landowner asking to purchase the properties.
AD Received bids on most of the properties, more than last time.
“Mr. Jeremy Fontenette, a neighboring landowner, submitted an affidavit saying he has cared for property for one year,” said City Legal Counsel Allan Durand. “Our advertisement specifically provided that if a neighboring landowner wanted to take advantage of that provision, the council could offer that property to that landowner for the high bid.”
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier raised questions, however, about whether Fontenette had been cited for owning a nuisance property, which would preclude his ability to intercede in the bidding process.
The sale of another property, at 411 Church St., was tabled after council members were informed that someone was already living in the house and wanted to take advantage of the neighbor loophole to purchase it.
“I want to table this one as well,” said Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper. “I am not understanding this. We have 10 properties. How can we have not driven by there and figured out someone was living there? This was an adjudicated property, but someone is living there, in a city property?”
He raised the same questions again when he learned that the house also had utility service through the city.
“How can that be?” he asked. “It’s city property with people living there for free. How did employees of the city… In the last 90 days, I would have driven by there and knocked on the door. That’s even crazier. How does an adjudicated property have utilities?”
The other property sale which was questioned, 203 Rochon Lane, was a vacant piece of land that the original owner wanted to redeem.
Six properties were approved to be sold to the highest bidder. They were:
215 E. Denbas, $4,500
601 Church St., $5,000
706 Church St., $3,500
420 Marais St., $1,500
726 St. Ann St., $2,000
1000 St. Ann St., $1,925
The council also had to readopt its millages for the 2020-2021 fiscal year in order to come in line with the St. Martin Parish Assessor’s numbers.
“The general alimony rate set by the assessor has dropped,” Mitchell said.
The council also heard a request from Kayan Broussard with the St. Martin Academy of Fine Arts to use the city’s Festival Grounds for a dance recital on Aug. 30.
“Our normal venue is the Sugar Cane Festival building and we are last on the list,” “I talked with Parish President Chester Cedars, and he said there are no limits on outdoor events, as long as we maintain social distancing.”
In other business, the council:
• Heard a presentation from Roger Hamilton, candidate for district attorney in the 16th Judicial District Court’s Division H.
• Rehired maintenance worker Deandre Landry on a part-time basis,
• Rehired police dispatcher Myra Martin, who was laid off at the onset of the pandemic.
• Rehired part-time recreation laborer DeQuicy Narcisse.
• Hired part-time assistant billing clerk Celine Bourque.
• Discuss the employment status of Samarian Lively hired full time moved to part time Passed civil service test, so move back to full time.
The council also discussed allowing City Hall to go back to its pre-COVID operating hours. A final decision on that issue will be taken up at the council’s next meeting.