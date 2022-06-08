The St. Martinville City Council took some of the final measures to open up the city’s swimming pool in two weeks.
At Monday’s meeting, the council unanimously approved the opening of the St. Martinville swimming pool on June 17.
Aquatic Director Tyler Wilbanks said the pool is currently in the final phases of being cleaned and lifeguard classes are set to begin Thursday.
“We’ll have classes everyday and they will be finished the following Thursday,” Wilbanks said. We’re shooting for a soft opening next Friday and then on Saturday we’ll throw a summer kick off party at the pool where we can sell tickets and have hamburgers.
The council began making moves earlier this year to reopen the pool after several years of the pool’s closure.
Wilbanks said in April that cleaning the pool was a top priority, and included repairing the pumps in the pool and changing the sand in the pump.
Two months later, Wilbanks said the algae is completely cleaned from the pool and water was only days of away from being filled.
The council also approved six additional lifeguards at Monday’s meeting, who will begin their weeklong training process later in the week.
After some concern about regulations, Wilbanks said he did find a way to conduct swimming lessons through the summer season for the public as well. Because he is the only one certified to do so, Wilbanks said he will be conducting two week lessons for those who register that will last 45 minutes per day.
“I’m probably going to be doing three groups a day in intervals,” he said.
The long term feasibility of the St. Martinville swimming pool will likely be determined this summer after some council members have questioned the interest from the public on such an expensive recreational item.
Councilman Craig Prosper said during an April meeting that he would prefer to shut the pool down, but the interest from the public continues to remain unknown until the official opening in two weeks.
In other business, the St. Martinville City Council tabled a resolution to increase the utility rates for city residents.
Councilman Mike Fuselier said the matter would be tabled until the next meeting, when a state auditor will be present to go over utility concerns.