St. Martinville Safety and Zoning Manager Shedrick Berard resigns

ST. MARTINVILLE — Embattled former Chief Administrative Officer and long-time Safety and Zoning Manager Shedrick Berard tendered his resignation to Mayor Melinda Mitchell Wednesday.
“After serving the people of St. Martinville for 33 years, it is time for me to announce my retirement,” Berard said in his letter. “It is time for my life to take a different course. Today, I will be officially retiring.”
The resignation comes days after a contentious city council meeting in which a litany of performance issues against Berard were discussed. During that discussion, Mitchell attempted to gavel the meeting to a close, but without a motion to adjourn. After she and two councilmen, District 4 Councilman Juma Johnson and District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph, departed, the meeting continued with Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper taking the gavel.
On the advice of City Legal Counsel Allan Durand, the council moved to table action against Berard until its next meeting, when the full list of grievances and a motion to terminate his employment could be prepared.
Berard came under fire after he was hired as the city’s CAO in November against the advice of the city’s independent auditor, who had vetted the applicants. Five months later, he resigned as CAO amidst issues with payroll payments, unpaid bills, and a general lack of direction in the administration’s finance department.
The council also learned Monday night that it has run up $55,000 in fees with accounting firm Faulk and Winkler to bring the city’s accounts up to date after Berard’s short tenure as CAO. Faulk and Winkler was brought in to clean up after Berard resigned from the CAO position in April immediately before a meeting to discuss his job performance.
“We are looking at $80,000 before we are finished,” District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier said. According to current CAO Avis Gutekunst, there are still three months of last fiscal year’s books left to close out. The last fiscal year ended on June 30.