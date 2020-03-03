ST. MARTINVILLE — If you are one of the dozen or so residents in St. Martinville who keeps calling for sewer lines to be cleared, you better get ready to pay up.
A new policy approved during Monday night’s St. Martinville City Council meeting will allow residents to have two free after-hours service calls per year, but if city workers determine the problem is with the resident’s plumbing and not the city’s sewer lines, they will begin to be charged for each additional after-hours call out.
“We’re running a Roto-Rooter service over here,” said Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper. “If people keep pouring grease down their sink, we can’t be responsible for that.”
Prosper shared documents with the council that showed approximately 14 customers racking up around $60,000 in service call fees.
“You’re talking about two employees, at least two hours at time and a half,” said Public Works Supervisor Brian Touchet. “It’s killing us in overtime.”
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier read off the calls from one address, sometimes two or three times a day last fall.
The council also discussed the equal employment opportunity complaint former Chief Financial Officer Shedrick Berard filed in January.
City Legal Counsel Allan Durand said he was recommending the city not enter into the non-binding mediation offered, instead waiting until a determination was made whether or not Berard had a valid complaint.
“I told them the claim was so vague that I would like to ask some questions in writing first,” said Durand. “They said ‘We don’t do that.’”
Durand also said the city’s insurer had engaged attorneys with Neuner-Pate of Lafayette to handle the complaint.
Berard, who resigned his position as CAO in April, then announced his retirement from his post as zoning and planning administrator in August, filed the complaint Jan. 23. In it, he claims that he was suspended once and brought up for suspension a second time for no reason because the city’s two white councilmen, Fusilier and Prosper, were afraid of Berard being trained for the CAO position because he is black.
In other business, the council:
• Approved Planning and Zoning Manager Danielle Fontenette to proceed with a plan to rezone the length of Main Street in St. Martinville for commercial use.
• Approved advertising for annual bids on supplies.
• Approved signing an intergovernmental agreement with the St. Martin Parish School Board for use of a baseball field in Magnolia Park.
• Approved executing a purchase agreement with Urgent Care for space in the Walmart parking lot.
• Created a Mayor’s Court Clerk position as identified in the city’s annual audit.
• Approved hiring a Maintenance Supervisor for City Hall.
• Approved hiring a police officer.