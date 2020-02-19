ST. MARTINVILLE — One St. Martinville Police Department officer is off the force today while another is awaiting the city council’s next meeting to learn his fate.
Willie Hawkins, a 15-year law enforcement officer who was hired on the St. Martinville force last year, was fired after council members were shown two dozen reports that Hawkins had filed with errors and inaccuracies.
“I have a whole stack of documents,” Police Chief Ricky Martin said as he handed the stack of reports to the council. “One was a shooting case. It just goes on and on. It gives me heartburn.”
Hawkins declined taking his hearing into executive session, instead immediately asking for a continuance to have legal counsel present. He, along with SMPD Officer Tyron Jones, were brought before the council Tuesday in a special meeting because they had both been placed on administrative leave with pay. Martin, who was seeking termination of both officers’ employment, said he could not place them on leave without pay because that would constitute a punishment and take termination off the table.
“If I take away their pay, that’s a punishment,” Martin said. “Once they have been disciplined, I can’t discipline them again for the same acts.”
Hawkins was still in his probationary period and, as such, was not entitled to a continuance unless the council voted to allow one.
Martin said that Hawkins had been counseled on the poor quality of his reports, but they did not improve. Hawkins was then placed on a 30-day warning period.
“In one case, he asked the suspect what the criminal code was for the violation he was accused of,” Martin said. “In another, he had the wrong person charged in his report. We had to go back and charge the son, because his report said the father had been charged.”
Former Assistant Police Chief Nary Smith, speaking as a private citizen, said that Hawkins had a right to legal counsel. City Legal Counsel Allan Durand disagreed.
“He does not have a right to counsel as a probationary employee,” Durand said. “He could bring legal counsel, but it would still be up to the council as to whether he would be allowed to speak or not.”
Smith then asked what Hawkins’ supervisor’s job was if not to fix his officer’s reports.
“He can help, but he is not there to do the work for him,” Martin retorted.
The council voted 2-1 to terminate Hawkins’ employment, but Smith still wanted to debate the issue, saying Hawkins had not received proper training.
“You were being paid as a police officer who was certified through the academy?” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper asked Hawkins.
“Yes,” he replied.
“So you were not being paid at the entry level bottom rate?” Prosper asked.
“Yes,” Hawkins replied.
After asking Hawkins how long he had served as a police officer, Prosper ended the discussion.
“We shouldn’t be sending reports back from a 15-year veteran officer,” Prosper said.
Jones elected to take the discussion of his personnel action into executive session. When the council returned 30 minutes later, a motion was made to table action on Jones’ case until the council’s March 2 meeting.
In other action, the council hired Louis Creed as a heavy equipment mechanic in the Public Works Department and approved the extension of the contract for Baton Rouge accounting firm Faulk and Waguespack to help reconcile the city’s financial records, still being brought up to date after former Chief Administrative Officer Shedrick Berard resigned in April.