ST. MARTINVILLE - The St. Martinville Police Department is investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man Sunday.
According to a prepared statement, SMPD officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the 200 block of Honore Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers learned that a man identified as Brandon Kerlegan was shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another victim, identified as Bernard Mitchell lV, was grazed in the arm.
At this time, detectives are following up on leads and are asking the public for assistance in this matter. If anyone has any knowledge of this crime, they are asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001.