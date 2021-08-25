ST. MARTINVILLE — Police are seeking the man they think committed a cold-blooded murder Monday morning on Audrey Circle, leaving one man dead.
According to Police Chief Ricky Martin, Martez Doucet, 23, was shot to death around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Audrey Circle.
The shooting is the latest in a spate of shootings that have peppered St. Martinville, including one shooting between two groups of people in vehicles near Pecan Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard Friday evening and another incident of gunfire near the corner of Theater Street and Madison Street Monday evening.
According to Martin, the suspect walked up to the Audrey Circle residence, knocked on the front door and fired five shots through the door as Doucet answered it. The shooter then fled, leaving Doucet dead only feet away from an infant who was in the living room of the home.
Martin said the suspect was caught on surveillance video running through backyards in the neighborhood, then through a nearby field. Drones and canine officers were used in the search, to no avail.
According to court records, Doucet had been charged with one count of principal to attempted first-degree murder in Iberia Parish, where Judge Roger Hamilton set his bond at $150,000 on March 10. On March 12, Doucet made bail.
His arraignment on the charge was set for Sept. 1. A search of court records, however, contained no notice of Doucet having been released from the Iberia Parish Jail after his initial presentment.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the St. Martinville Police Department at (337) 394-2226.