St. Martinville police chief establishes community advisory committee

ST. MARTINVILLE — After a contentious town hall meeting last week, St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin followed through Monday on his promise to establish a community advisory committee to serve as a liaison between the police department and the various neighborhoods in the city.
“If you want to make a positive change in our community and bridge the gap between the police and community, this is your chance to be involved in a positive movement in the right direction,” Martin said.
According to Martin, the committee will consist of several members of the community from each of the city’s council districts. Those members will serve as a direct link between the police department and the public.
One of the topics Martin discussed Thursday night, educating the public on police procedures and policies, will begin with the committee members. He said that the goal would be that those committee members would then be able to explain those challenges officers face to their communities.
In addition to information on criminal investigation and court processes, members will be given an overview of the department’s discipline process and civil service rules, department policy, arresting procedures, and use of force standards.
The committee members will also learn about the city charter and finances. Additionally, they will be able to ride along with officers to better understand their work and speak to new hires prior to the completion of the department’s hiring process.
Martin said he expects the committee will hold a public meeting once a month. He said he will be present at each session to address any questions or concerns. Anything that is public record can be discussed, Martin said.
Anyone that is interested in being a committee member can contact Martin at (337) 394-3001 or by email at rmartin@stmartinvillepolice.org.