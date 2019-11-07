St. Martinville Police arrest two of department’s Top 10

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville Police Department closed out two of its Top 10 Most Wanted warrants Wednesday with the arrests of a St. Martinville man on abuse charges and a Broussard man on an attempted second-degree murder charge.
Ronald R. Smith, 47, of Broussard, was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant stemming from a May 2018 shooting on Gov. Mouton Street in St. Martinville. The victim in the incident was wounded and sent to a local hospital.
Smith was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.
The second arrest, involving Gary Bonhomme, 53, of St. Martinville, stemmed from a June 2019 incident. Bonhomme presented himself at the St. Martinville Police Department to turn himself in.
He was subsequently booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a charge of domestic abuse battery with strangulation and child endangerment.
The Top 10 Warrant list was first posted on the St. Martinville Police Department’s Facebook page in September. In addition to the two arrests made Wednesday, one other person on the list was found to be in the custody of another agency.