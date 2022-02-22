The St. Martinville Police Department is still waiting on a positive ID from the Acadiana Crime Lab of the body found after a reported explosion in mid-January.
Police Chief Ricky Martin told The Daily Iberian that investigators believe they know the identity of the victim but that the family was unable to provide a positive ID because of the severe condition of the body. The family asked investigators to not release the name until after a positive ID from the crime lab is received, Martin said.
The body was discovered on the afternoon of Jan. 17 after first responders went to the 1200 block of S. Main Street concerning reports of an explosion.
A small structure was on fire when first responders arrived, according to a news release from the St. Martin Police Department. After the structure was extinguished, the remains of a burnt human body and a dog were found in the debris.
Martin said investigators have processed the vehicle and home in Broussard belonging to the person they believe is the victim for evidence.
Randall Romero, a 55-year-old St. Martinville resident, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of remains, aggravated cruelty to animals, and two counts of obstruction of justice in connection with the case.
This is St. Martinville’s first reported homicide of 2022.