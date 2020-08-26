For the majority of her life, two things have been a constant for Barbara Poirier: being subscribed to The Daily Iberian and her marriage to her husband, Rodney.
Retired since 2018 from working at Walmart, Poirier now spends her days in her St. Martinville home helping her granddaughter and two great-grandchildren — something she’s done her whole life.
What did you do at Walmart?
All kinds of things. You don’t have a particular job but you do all kinds of things, but I was a sales clerk at the end, from a department manager to a sales clerk at the end.
How long have you been subscribed to The Daily Iberian?
I have been with the paper for a long time. I used to take the paper weekly but I didn’t have the time. And a lot of times I didn’t have the time to read it. So when they started that package on weekends, I said I will continue to stay with them. I like the obituaries most.
What’s it like growing up in St. Martinville?
I’ve been here for over 50 years and this is our hometown. When I got married, this is where I came because his family is from here and we ended up staying here. To me, it’s a quiet city. I don’t like too much traffic and stuff. I kinda like to stay in the country.
Now that you’re retired, what are some things you like to do?
I like to help my granddaughter with my two great-grandkids. I usually like to cook as much as I can because my grandkids like to come in and out and eat. Really, nothing interesting other than being home and being there for them and helping them with whatever I can as much as I could.
Why do you like helping them so much?
And strangers, too. I am the kind of person that if you come and ask me, I am going to do my best and go out of my way to go out and help you, as long as you appreciate it. I had associates at Walmart that would borrow money from me all the time and I would tell them to consider it as a gift. I wouldn’t ask them for anything. I am a person who would rather give than receive.
How long have you been married?
We were both 16 years old. We got married in 1967. He came from a large family of 13 and I also from a large family of 13. It was just unbelievable. It was just something that had to happen. There wasn’t even a year (after) I met him and we decided we were going to get married. In a way, I was kind of glad because I knew my parents couldn’t provide for all of us. We didn’t think our parents would allow it but they did and we went from there. We had our moments and everything else but we never got separated and we are still together.
What do you love most about our husband?
Well, surely not his snoring. But I mean, he tries to help out as much as he can and there were times if he wasn’t around I wouldn’t know what to do. The kids go to him more than they go to me. I am grateful that he is there to help them as much as they need.