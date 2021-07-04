St. Martinville moving meeting to Tuesday

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will be moving its regular meeting to Tuesday evening rather than its normal Monday night to allow for the July 4th holiday to be observed.
When it does meet, the council will hear a presentation from Mary Desormeaux of the St. Martinville Garden Club to discuss a sister tree to Evangeline Oak. The group has recently raised several thousand dollars to help preserve the existing oak, having an encroaching fig vine cut away to eliminate competition for the famous tree.
The council will also hear a presentation from Police Chief Ricky Martin, who will brief the council on the police department’s new policy manual before voting on whether to approve the document.
There are also several ongoing conversations scheduled for further discussion, including the needs of the city’s electric utility department. With the departure last month of lineman Cassius Bourda, the city is down to one lineman. The council will discuss that and other urgent employment needs.
The status of the city’s vendor payments is also on the agenda, as is a discussion of the payment of council members prior to vendors receiving payment.
Mayor Melinda Mitchell requested a discussion of the Juneteenth holiday also be placed on the agenda.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the city council meeting room of St. Martinville City Hall, 120 New Market St., St. Martinville.