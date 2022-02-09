St. Martinville City Councilman Mike Fuselier disagreed with Councilman Edmond Joseph about voting on approving the appointment of Ava Gutekunst to the city’s Civil Service Board, saying the city employees had voted to appoint her to the position.
St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell addresses the city council at Monday’s council meeting.
Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian
ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council got heated Monday night when a city councilman sought to stop an appointment to the city’s Civil Service Board.
A resolution to approve the filling in of Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst was stopped by Councilman Edmond Joseph.
Joseph said that because Gutekunst was in a supervisory position it would be unfair to have her serving on the board in the event an employee had a complaint to file against her.
“This won’t work well,” Joseph said. “If you have to complain who do you go to?”
However, the resolution before the council was simply to approve a decision that had already been made by a closed vote of employees who had already decided on Gutekunst in the role.
Joseph offered a substitute motion against the original motion, but Councilman Mike Fuselier said it wasn’t the council’s decision to make.
“They got together and chose who and now we’re saying we don’t like your choice,” Fuselier said. “I think we need to vote on the motion.”
Legal counsel Allen Durand added that there were no rules in the charter against the appointment of an employee based on their job title to the civil service board.
If Joseph wanted to block the vote, Durand suggested he would have to make a motion revising the charter itself.
“If this passed it would not be legal,” he said.
A vote on the substitute motion did not pass, and the original motion to approve Gutekunst to the position passed with all but Joseph voting for the measure.
In other business, the council received an update on the state of the building located on 200 S. Main St. at the meeting.
The building has been discussed during the past several meetings due to a deteriorating balcony on the second floor.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Danielle Fontenette said the three owners of the building met with Councilman Mike Prosper last week to inspect the balcony, and the decision was made to completely demolish the current balcony structure and replace it with a new one.
Fontenette said the owners would be getting in touch with local architect Paul Allain for designs on a new balcony, and the process will presumably take about six months.
In the meantime, it was recommended that both sides of the sidewalk underneath the balcony close to the public due to the state of the beams and flooring.