St. Martinville mayor seeking OK to hire 2 part-time parks employees

ST. MARTINVILLE — Mayor Melinda Mitchell will request the hiring of four part-time employees for St. Martinville’s parks system during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Mitchell will also request the hiring of a crossing guard at the meeting as well.

Chief Ricky Martin will appear to request the hiring of a detective for the St. Martinville Police Department at the meeting as well.

The police department will also be requesting the approval of repair to a vehicle, according to the agenda.

Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst will discuss an update to St. Martinville’s severe weather policy, as well as the work related accident policy and return to work procedures.

Gutekunst will also request approval to write off uncollected utility bills as well.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Martinville City Hall.

