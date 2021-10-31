St. Martinville mayor seeking OK hire 2 part-time parks employees COREY VAUGHN corey.vaughn@daily-iberian.com Corey Vaughn Author email Oct 31, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. ST. MARTINVILLE — Mayor Melinda Mitchell will request the hiring of four part-time employees for St. Martinville’s parks system during Tuesday’s regular meeting.Mitchell will also request the hiring of a crossing guard at the meeting as well.Chief Ricky Martin will appear to request the hiring of a detective for the St. Martinville Police Department at the meeting as well.The police department will also be requesting the approval of repair to a vehicle, according to the agenda.Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst will discuss an update to St. Martinville’s severe weather policy, as well as the work related accident policy and return to work procedures.Gutekunst will also request approval to write off uncollected utility bills as well.The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Martinville City Hall. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hiring St. Martinville City Hall Avis Gutekunst Work Approval Employee Melinda Mitchell Update Corey Vaughn Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 31, 2021 23 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Group investigates paranormal activities around Louisiana Trick-or-treat times set in Iberia Parish Loreauville earns share of district title City's first Halloween parade brings spooky fun downtown Trudy Hall Lopez OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Hunter turning his attention to another bass tournament on the big national stage First-timers, old-timers enjoy New Iberia DU Chapter Banquet Louisiana Public Service commissioner to discuss utility rate hikes at New Iberia City Council Meeting NIPD seeks help in investigation of criminal trespassing, attempted burglary Monroe man charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds, money laundering Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit