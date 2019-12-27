St. Martinville man shot in leg after argument

A St. Martinville man was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the leg Friday afternoon.
According to a St. Martinville Police Department spokesman, dispatchers received a call from the victim's father around 4 p.m. saying his son had been shot in the leg.
St. Martinville Police were investigating the intersection of Jefferson and LaSalle streets where officers said multiple shots were fired at a vehicle after an argument between two parties there. The adult victim was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.