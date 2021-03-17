LAFAYETTE — A St. Martinville man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in December to distribution of child pornography.
Anthony Sal Melancon, Jr., 48, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau to 120 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.
A federal grand jury in Lafayette returned an indictment on Aug. 21, 2019 charging Melancon with child pornography offenses. Melancon pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography on Dec. 14.
Evidence introduced at the hearing showed that, while in a sexual relationship with a woman, Melancon discussed with her his desire to have sex with a minor girl and he asked the woman if she would agree to have sex with Melancon and a minor girl. On Jan. 21, 2017, Melancon sent the woman a pornographic image over the internet of a prepubescent girl that he claimed he had performed sexual acts upon.
Melancon began asking the woman to send pictures of her minor daughter to him. The woman’s husband found the communications on the woman’s laptop and contacted law enforcement.
A search warrant was executed and Melancon admitted to law enforcement agents that he sent the child pornography images over the internet.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Luke Walker prosecuted the case.