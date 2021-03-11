ST. MARTIN PARISH — A traffic stop on Cypress Island Highway Wednesday morning led to the arrest of a St. Martinville man on multiple drug charges, according to a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
Hubert Wiltz, 60, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); manufacture, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine HCl); manufacture, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (crack cocaine, cocaine base); three counts of manufacture, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone) ; 10 counts of manufacture, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamines); manufacture, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Vyvanse); possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (MDMA/Ecstasy); possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Oxycodone); manufacture and distribution of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Carisoprodol); two counts of prohibited acts, Schedule IV, penalties (Tramadol); manufacture and distribution of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance (Promethazine); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; and operating a clandestine lab.
SMPSO deputies stopped Wiltz after seeing his vehicle commit an improper lane use violation. According to the SMPSO spokeswoman, when Wiltz got out of the vehicle, deputies saw him throw what appeared to be a hand-rolled cigarette onto the ground. It was later found to be a hand-rolled cigar containing suspected marijuana.
A subsequent probable cause search of Wiltz's vehicle produced crack cocaine and more than $900 in cash. A narcotics investigation was started. Wiltz agreed to a consent search of his residence.
During the search deputies located marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, Hydrocodone, amphetamines, Vyvance, Ecstasy, Oxycodone, Carisoprodol, Tramadol, Promethazine, and drug paraphernalia, along with additional items used for the manufacture and distribution of illegal narcotics.
Wiltz was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. No bond has been set.