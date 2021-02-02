Leonard James Lasseigne

Leonard James Lasseigne

 SMPSO photo

ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man is in jail, arrested on charges that he sexually abused a juvenile in December.

According to a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, deputies received a report alleging the abuse on Dec. 14. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Leonard James Lasseigne, 60.

Lasseigne was arrested Tuesday morning on felony charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. No bond has yet been set.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

Tags

Load comments