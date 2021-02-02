ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man is in jail, arrested on charges that he sexually abused a juvenile in December.
According to a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, deputies received a report alleging the abuse on Dec. 14. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Leonard James Lasseigne, 60.
Lasseigne was arrested Tuesday morning on felony charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile.
He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. No bond has yet been set.