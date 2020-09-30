Chuck M. Sieber

ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile Tuesday after a nearly five-month-long investigation.

Chuck M. Sieber, 59, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, the agency received a complaint of the alleged indecent behavior on May 7. The investigation began after the report was received and resulted in a warrant being issued for Sieber's arrest.

Deputies executed the warrant and took Siebert into custody.

He is currently out of jail on $15,000 bond.

