St. Martinville man arrested for child pornography

ST. MARTINVILLE — The State Police Bureau of Investigations’ Special Victims Unit arrested a St. Martinville man for more than 800 counts of child pornography Friday.
Bryson Daigle, 21, was arrested on 806 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.
According to a prepared statement, LSP’s Special Victims Unite began an investigation in September pertaining to illicit images of child sexual abuse, involving infants and toddlers. During the inevestigation, a person of interest was identified.
As a result of the investigation and information obtained, a search warrant was issued for a residence in St. Martinville and a residence in Shreveport. Following the search warrants, Daigle was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail and on Monday he was transferred to the Caddo Parish Jail.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Residents can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.