St. Martinville man arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man was arrested Thursday on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
According to a prepared statement from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile female victim in the St. Martinville area on Wednesday.
After an investigation, a warrant of arrest was obtained, and at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies arrested Zavian Boutte, 18, of St. Martinville.
Following his arrest, he was taken to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
No bond had been set Thursday night.