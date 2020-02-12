ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man is in jail after police say he tried to evade them on his bicycle, then ditched the bike and a gun discovered to have been stolen in a recent burglary.
Terrell Fontenette, 38, was arrested for one count of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), one count of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (MDMA), one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of resisting an officer, and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
According to a St. Martinville Police Department spokesman, Fontenette was wanted on an active warrant for burglary when two police officers approached him near the intersection of Cemetery and Bridge streets Monday evening. When officers instructed him to stop, he continued riding away on his bicycle. Officers gave chase and caught up with him near Mel Lane.
At that point, police say Fontenette abandoned the bicycle and fled on foot. As they gave chase, officers said they saw him throw down a gun and a backpack.
When they apprehended Fontenette, officers said they discovered a loaded 9 mm magazine and a candy box containing suspected MDMA (ecstasy) and methamphetamine tabs. They also recovered the discarded handgun and backpack.
When police ran the registration number on the handgun, they discovered it had been reported stolen during the burglary on Feb. 4 that resulted in the arrest warrant for Fontenette.
Fontenette was booked into St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.