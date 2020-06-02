ST. MARTINVILLE- St. Martinville’s swimming pool will likely be closed for the summer after Monday’s City Council meeting.
A few hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement that Louisiana would begin Phase 2 of reopening the state starting Friday. The City Council discussed whether or not to have an open pool for the summer.
Councilman Mike Fuselier said the council had agreed to hire a pool manager a few months ago who needed to know if the offer still stood.
“It’s all been up in the air,” Fuselier said.
With the Phase 2 opening, swimming pools would be subject to 50 percent occupancy, and council members said the St. Martinville pool had a maximum occupancy of 110. The usual numbers of people swimming, however, rarely ever get close to that number.
Closing the pool would also save money in terms of lifeguard staff and certification. Fuselier suggested the idea of using Red Cross to certify their lifeguards instead of Ellis and Associates, which is more expensive and has been used by the town since a drowning that occurred 20 years ago, he said.
“If we go with Red Cross it will be a lot less,” Fuselier said. “You won’t be paying a service except to certify lifeguards. Do we want to open the pool? I’d hate to see it do nothing. I’d like to see swimming lessons.”
Although the money for pool salaries was already budgeted through July, Councilman Craig Prosper pointed out the town was taking a $36,000 loss with full pool services.
Fuselier also said that the pool has been used less and less by local residents.
“People are always complaining there's nothing for kids to do,” Fuselier said. “You go to a pool in the afternoon and there are five kids in the pool. I don’t know if we’ll be taking a lot from people.”
The council made the decision to close the pool, but Fuselier said that he would try to find someone to conduct swimming lessons at the pool.
“It’s just hard for me to see a pool completely closed all summer long,” he said.