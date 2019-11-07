St. Martinville Junior High student arrested in connection with phone threat

ST. MARTINVILLE — A teenage St. Martinville Junior High student was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the school which turned out to be a false alarm, according to a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
After an investigation, deputies arrested a 13-year-old male student and charged him with one count of terrorizing.
At 12:18 p.m., the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an anonymous caller who said a shooting had occurred at St. Martinville Junior High. Deputies and St. Martinville Police Department officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.
The school was placed on lockdown until a thorough search of the exterior and interior of the building was completed and the school was deemed safe.
The SMPSO and St. Martin Parish School Board conducted an investigation before the student was arrested.
After his arrest, the student was booked and released to the custody of his parents.