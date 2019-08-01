St. Martinville hires new lineman for electric utility department

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council held a special meeting Wednesday morning to hire a new lineman for its electric utility department and to vote on raising the pay of its other current lineman.
The new hire will replace Michael Douet, who tendered his resignation this month.
The search for linemen to handle the city’s electric grid has been a never-ending task. Mayor Melinda Mitchell said at a council meeting earlier this month that they have had an opening for a new lineman since she took office.
The council voted unanimously in favor of the hire, who comes to the city with experience as a lineman and crew foreman with Cleco. District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph was not in attendance.
The discussion of adjusting the pay for current lineman Cassius Bourda was taken into executive session. The vote on that move, to raise Bourda’s pay to the level of the new hire, was not unanimous. District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier voted against the move, citing his concerns about Bourda’s performance.
“The calls for service are dispatched through the police department,” Fuselier said. “When he is called, we have had to send people to get him because he does not answer.”
Fuselier said he was also concerned about other performance issues as well.
Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper said he had no problem raising the rate of pay in order to enhance the position for future hires.
“I am fine with doing this because we need to grow the position,” Prosper said after the meeting.
The council voted 3-1 in favor of the pay increase for Bourda, with Fuselier voting against.
The council is scheduled to hold its next regular meeting Monday evening.