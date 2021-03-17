St. Martinville gets passing grade, caution from auditor

ST. MARTINVILLE — Auditor Burton Kolder gave the city of St. Martinville’s 2020 finances a passing grade at Monday night’s meeting, but he cautioned that the city will have to monitor its spending in order to rebuild its cash reserves.
“You did have 30 days of cash on hand, now you are down to 15,” Kolder said. “You should be at 60.”
The auditor recommended that the administration set aside a portion of any Rescue Act funds it receives to improve that position.
“You need another $1.3 million to get to that point,” Kolder said. “You are short on general fund reserves. Expenses, you need to curtail as much as you can and get more efficient at your services.”
Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper emphasized the need for better efficiency in the city’s operations.
“Our (cost) numbers are moving up, but our customers are moving down,” Prosper said. “We can’t charge more to service less customers. We did hit our numbers, but some of our internal numbers are completely out of whack.”
Although the city did not take the financial hit it anticipated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent shutdowns, Kolder cited several areas where the cost of operating the city were higher than budgeted.
“Revenues were 1.26 percent higher than we thought, but there was still some deterioration of the financial position of the city,” Kolder said. “General government expenses were $49,000 more. There was $43,000 in insurance claims expense that was not expected. Salaries are higher, insurance is higher, legal expenses are higher by $26,000. In Public Works, your costs were $134,000 less than anticipated.”
Overall, Kolder was complimentary to the administration and Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst.
“Relative to budget, I don’t know if you can get any closer than this,” Kolder said.
The council also heard a presentation from Parish President Chester Cedars, who introduced new St. Martin Parish Director of Tourism Laci Laperouse to the council. Laperouse in turn presented a plan to beautify the four roundabouts in the parish, including the one outside St. Martinville on State Highway 92, with sugar cauldrons, native plants and the name of the city with the phrase “Home of Evangeline.”
“We hope to be finished in July, August, September,” Cedars said. “We are planning to get it moving quickly.”
The council also heard from Mary Desormeaux, president of the St. Martinville Garden Club, about her group’s efforts to save he Evangeline Oak.
She laid out the steps the group has already undertaken, including raising funds for the assessment of the tree and the mulch that will be placed beneath it. The next step, which Desormeaux asked the council for help on, is having an arborist complete the work to remove fig vines that had infiltrated and were choking the tree. The ost for that work, and the repair of a lightning arrestor system for the tree, would be approximately $6,500.
“I know its a lot, but the tree is in distress,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve been working on this a long time, more than two years.
Desormeaux said a tree specialist from Bob’s Trees said that all of the oaks in the area are in some distress right now.
“All the old oak trees right now are in great, great distress,” Desormeaux relayed to the council, cting the two hurricanes and uneven weather in the region over the last year.
The council will hold a special meeting today at noon to take up a discussion of a disciplinary matter regarding a city employee. The motion to handle that item at Monday’s meeting was voted down, forcing the need for a special meeting.