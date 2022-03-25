St. Martinville and Franklin residents will be heading to the ballot Saturday to cast votes on key leaders within each city.
Mayor Melinda Mitchell will be vying for a second term in office as she faces four opponents also seeking to become the new St. Martinville mayor.
Those other contenders include former St. Martin Parish Council members Lisa Nelson and Jason Wilis along with Mark Pratt and Patrick Wiltz.
With the exception of District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier, each district of St. Martinville is facing the possibility of a new council member. St. Martinville city districts like District 4 and District 5 have four contenders each seeking election as a councilman for the city.
District 2 will see an entirely new council member with Councilman Craig Prosper choosing not to seek re-election for the position. Those running for the position include Carol Frederick, Lance Laviolette and Marty Theriot. Juanita Jacquet qualified to run for the seat but later withdrew her notice.
In District 3, longtime Councilman Dennis Paul Williams also chose not to seek re-election, meaning that a new council member will represent the district. Candidates for the district council seat include Jonas Fontenette and Ryan Denise Williams.
Incumbent Juma Johnson is running for a second term as councilman of District 4 and will be facing three other candidates in the election. James “Lil Jimmy” Charles, Monica Charles and Janise Anthony are all running for the District 4 seat as well.
District 5 is also guaranteed a new representative following Councilman Edmond Joseph’s decision to not seek re-election. Candidates running for the open seat include James Bertrand, Florita “Flo” Chatman, Joseph Mason and Leander “Cush” Williams.
In the city of Franklin, Saturday’s election will only apply to two Franklin City Council seats. Although every seat was up for grabs, Mayor Eugene Foulcard and five of the council members all ran without opposition for a second term in office.
Council member-at-large Lester “Motor” Levine is one of two councilmen facing opposition. Ian Ruskoski qualified to run against Levine and will be facing off against him Saturday.
District C Councilman Larry Guilbeau will also be on the ballot facing candidate Ella Hamilton.
Polls for the election open at 7 a.m. Saturday and close at 8 p.m.