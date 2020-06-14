ST. MARTINVILLE — Catholics sang, prayed and walked along Main Street as part of the celebration of the Feast of Corpus Christi Sunday afternoon.
More than 60 people participated in the event, which began with a service at the Mater Dolorosa (Our Lady of Sorrows) Chapel. Members of the Community of Jesus Christ Crucified then led the parishioners from the Mater Dolorosa Retreat Center to Main Street, where they sang and prayed during the procession to St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church.
Traditionally, Catholics mark the Feast of Corpus Christi with a procession through the streets of a neighborhood near their parish following a Mass. Along the way they pray and sing.
The Eucharist, which for laymen is the “bread” or wafer of the communion ceremony that represents the body of Jesus Christ, is placed in a holder called a monstrance. During Sunday’s procession, a newly ordained priest of the Community of Jesus Crucified held the monstrance aloft as he led the procession through downtown St. Martinville.
Traditionally held on a Thursday, Pope Francis has moved the feast to the Sunday. It is the partner to the Maundy Thursday service of Easter week, which is a more sombre occasion. The Feast of Corpus Christi is supposed to look at the uplifting aspects of the Eucharist in the Catholic faith.