ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council discussed a dilapidated building in the 200 block of Main Street and a plan to resolve it at Monday’s meeting.
“We’re fixing to lose a block,” said Rodney Richard,” a city block official for St. Martinville. “It’s something we need to look at.”
Richard added that, as an investor, you need to take care of the whole block, not just one building.
“In 10 years, we’re going to be looking at a field full of horses,” Richard said. “We have to be careful because it’s an important part of the city.”
Richard added that the block is in bad shape but asked for a $10,000 grant for repairs.
Richard addressed the City Council members at City Hall in front of St. Martinville residents, including Danielle Fontenot, Main Street city manager, who discussed other options for repairs.
“Because we’re a historic district, all the tax grants are available,” Fontenot said. “You have a federal tax you work with the National Park Service and you also have the business tax.”
Fontenot added both are available and recommended using one of the two taxes for helping fix the buildings on Main Street.
City Councilman Mike Fuselier motioned to table the resolution until their next meeting. Councilmen Dennis Williams and Juma Johnson both approved the motion.
After Fontenot addressed her peers and council members, George Choplin, a Knights of Columbus request permission to hold a Red Light Drive on Oct. 13.
“I’m a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and we’ve been doing this for 47 years,” Choplin said.
Choplin added it’s a big part for St. Martinville.
“All proceeds for the event will go back into the community,” Choplin said. “It’s a tradition and I’m proud of what the city had done for us in the past.
Choplin also said the community of St. Martinville had been a huge supporter of the Knights of Columbus and was hopeful those traditions continue.
The board unanimously approved the request.
St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell also OK’d the budget for the month of August, approving the Capital Outlay Priority list for 2019-2020 and hired a new maintenance worker for City Hall, which is set to be announced at the new meeting.
The last item on the agenda was for developments in the Jeanella Ledet lawsuit against the city,
Mitchell and City Council then broke off into an executive session to discuss the issues.
After returning from the session, Mitchell said no announcement will be made at the time.