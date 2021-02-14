St. Martinville council to award contract for sewer system rehab project

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council is scheduled to award the contract for its sewer system rehabilitation project at its regular meeting Monday evening.
Dale Leblanc of Dubroc Engineering will present the received bids to the council along with a recommendation for the low bid. The project is expected to entail replacing or rehabilitating lift stations across the city. Funding for the work is part of the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant program.
The city’s Planning and Zoning administrator Danielle Fontenette will lead several discussions, including a follow up on a dilapidated property at 631 Maraist St. and reports on two trailers in the city, one at 131 Vivier St. and another at 139 Vivier St.
The council will also consider final adoption of its vacant property tax ordinance.
Several personnel actions are also on the agenda. Police Chief Ricky Martin will ask for consideration of employment status changes for two employees, and Public Works Supervisor Brian Touchet is scheduled to ask for a pay amendment for a Class III operator at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Additionally, Mayor Melinda Mitchell will ask the council to hire a new crossing guard and to possibly go into executive session to discuss the performance of a city park maintenance worker.
Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst will discuss the process for repair of city vehicles.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.