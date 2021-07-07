ST. MARTINVILLE — As of Tuesday night’s St. Martinville City Council meeting, Mayor Melinda Mitchell had been in office for three years and seven days.
And that, apparently, is how long it takes for the wheels to fall completely off an administration.
In a meeting marked with outbursts, pleas for calm, accusations of lying, allegations of stupidity, and warnings of potential legal liability as the thinly veiled contempt that has simmered for years burst into the open between council members Mike Fuselier and Craig Prosper on one side and members Juma Johnson, Edmond Joseph and Mitchell on the other.
The dispute came to a head as the administration tried to determine a way forward to rebuild its emaciated electrical department. At full staffing, the department would have three linemen and one supervisor. The supervisor position has been vacant since 2019, when former Electric Department Supervisor Mike Douet left. One lineman was hired immediately after Douet’s departure.
The council tried to hire a qualified lineman in April, which would have brought the city up to three linemen, but Mitchell cast the deciding vote against making the hire after Joseph, Johnson and then-lineman Cassius Bourda spoke against the hire.
Then Bourda tendered his resignation last month. Instead of a full complement of linemen, the city was left with only one working lineman in the electrical department. When a transformer blew Sunday evening, the city had to ask the Lafayette Utility System to send a crew to help their employee complete the repair.
The discussion of a potential hire for the supervisor position for the electric utility had already been placed on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. But the recent outage, along with the previous hiring fiasco, ratcheted up the tension around the decision.
Public Works Maintenance Supervisor Brian Touchet said that the candidate had been interested in the job at a rate of $45 per hour, a figure that Touchet explained was actually at the low end of the range for that position. But because it was higher than the $40 per hour budgeted, Mitchell had said she was not prepared to recommend the hiring until she could try negotiating with the candidate.
Touchet also added that the individual would not be taking the city’s insurance plan, which would save the bulk of the $5 an hour difference in pay.
“We’re looking at losing another person already educated and ready to work,” Fuselier said. “It’s not like they are banging at the door to get in here.”
Touchet also explained how the city of Abbeville had contracted with a third party vendor to cover some of its electric utility needs. The cost to keep two linemen and a bucket truck on contract to help the city’s only lineman would run $388,000 a year — not an affordable option.
Prosper said that the city had three choices.
“One, we need to hire someone to supervise the department,” Prosper said. “Two, we can contract with a vendor to provide the services. Three, we need to sell the utility and get out of the business.”
As Johnson began to say he did not recommend the hire, Prosper lost his composure.
“We need to quit electing people who don’t understand anything,” Prosper said, grasping for words. “We keep electing people who don’t understand… anything.”
Touchet said the hire would work within his budget, but that he was not primarily worried about the financial side.
“The way I look at it is from a safety perspective,” Touchet said. “The way we are operating now is not safe.”
“We do need lineman,” Johnson said.
“When we brought you a lineman, you voted against hiring him,” Fuselier replied.
Legal Counsel Allan Durand stepped in, explaining his concern to the council members and Mitchell.
“My observation of things is that we do not have an electrical department,” Durand said. “The failure to address this may leave you personally liable if anything were to happen. You need to get your own legal counsel and discuss this, but this could lead to charges of criminal malfeasance in office.”
Prosper again brought up the previous hiring attempt, calling the council hearing a “circus.”
“I actually lost two hires out of that deal,” Touchet said.
Mitchell tossed the circus line back at Prosper.
“When you say circus, you are included in that,” Mitchell said. “When I emailed you, I said I wanted to negotiate. I didn’t flat out say no.”
Fuselier pointed out that the April hire, who was also a potential supervisor candidate, was turned down at $29.90 an hour.
“How are we doing at negotiating?” Fuselier asked sarcastically.
Former Mayor Eric Martin took a turn at the podium, telling the council that the only way to move forward would be to put the electric department back together. The income from the utility heavily subsidizes city operations, covering costs for almost half of the city’s expenses.
“The system is our golden egg,” Martin said. “The goose keeps laying them every year.”
Johnson again said he would be in favor of hiring a lineman, but not a supervisor.
“I disagree,” Touchet said. “With a qualified supervisor, you have someone who can rebuild the department. He can set up training and safety programs. He can pick up the phone and make a call and find a lineman.”
The council discussed holding a special meeting, but were trying to figure out if they could waive the 24-hour notification requirement if it were an emergency. Durand said that the current situation did not qualify as an emergency for that purpose.
“The emergency is stupidity,” Fuselier said.
Mitchell is scheduled to meet with the supervisor candidate Wednesday evening, after which she will make a recommendation to the council regarding the hire. A special meeting may be called at that point to approve the hire.
The council eventually agreed to work out an interim deal with Shelton Electric, the third-party vendor which works with the city of Abbeville, until new employees could be hired to run the electric utility. That resolution passed 3-1, with Joseph voting against.