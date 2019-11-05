ST. MARTINVILLE — For the first time in about a year, the St. Martinville Police Department had to count heads as people entered the city council meeting room to make sure the crowd didn’t exceed the fire marshal’s 81-person limit for the space.
The council’s regular meeting Monday night came almost two weeks after Mayor Melinda Mitchell invited community organizers from Lafayette during a radio interview on Oct. 23 to attend the session to help kick off an initiative aimed at overturning the city’s special legislative charter in favor of the state’s generic Lawrason Act government template.
That issue, however, was not raised during the more-than two hour long meeting. In anticipation of disruptions, City Legal Counsel Allan Durand, in his role as parliamentarian, emphasized the council’s rules on conduct during the meeting.
“In discussions with the council and the mayor, it was agreed that the parliamentarian hasn’t been quick enough on the gavel,” Durand said. “Tonight, and for every meeting thereafter, I’m going to be a little more vigilant on people interrupting speakers during the meeting.”
The reminder seemed to have worked. Even the most contentious item on the council’s agenda — removing Mitchell’s $800 per month automobile allowance — was handled in a calm discussion without the escalating frustrations that have marked previous council meetings.
Mitchell asked to have the allowance taken away in favor of a city-provided vehicle when she was asked to provide her insurance information along with proof that the city was covered under her policy.
“What drew me to that decision was putting the city on my insurance,” Mitchell explained. “If I were keeping the car allowance, I would sign a hold harmless agreement, but I prefer the city just purchase me a vehicle and give me a gas card with it.”
Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper went over the process that led to the creation of Mitchell’s car allowance, including the council initially offering the mayor a city vehicle at her first meeting.
“You’re providing a vehicle to the city,” Prosper said. “So you have to provide an insurance certificate and add the city as insured, with limits of liability.”
Prosper said the issue was not that Mitchell was receiving an allowance, but that she was using her personal vehicle for city business.
“The city’s constituents cannot afford to have someone driving around representing them without proper insurance,” Prosper said. “It’s a liability we can’t afford to have happen.”
Mitchell said she was concerned about having the city added as a party on her policy.
“I have had insurance, I always had insurance,” she said. “I just didn’t want to put the city on my insurance. So I said I’d turn over the car allowance and get a city vehicle.”
“You were told in the meeting you had to keep insurance and provide city a copy of the policy,” Prosper said.
“But it’s my vehicle,” replied Mitchell.
“Yes, but city constituents were paying you to drive your vehicle,” Prosper said. “Now we are at a point where we do not have a vehicle in the budget. It’s the middle of the fiscal year.”
“Did anyone discuss with our insurance provider?” asked District 4 Councilman Juma Johnson.
“Yes,” said Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst. “The concern is that not only would liability come back on her, but also come back against the city.”
The discussion then turned to what constituted official duties.
“Who determines city business?” Johnson asked. “Wouldn’t that be the same as Ms. Avis going home with paperwork for the city?”
“That is not city business,” Gutekunst clarified. “I cannot use a personal vehicle for city business. I’d get in trouble for that.”
Durand explained that the primary focus of a trip determined whether it was official or not.
“It depends on whether the mission is primarily for city business or primarily personal in nature.”
Mitchell then asked the council for a motion to table the item until she could research her insurance options further.
The council also tabled a decision on the city employee group insurance plan renewal. The city’s provider said rates will increase across the board by 6 percent in 2020, which is leading to considerations of changes in the policy. The item will be discussed further at the council’s Nov. 18 meeting.
In other business, the council:
• Agreed to allow the Sons of the American Revolution to add a marker celebrating local participants in the Revolutionary War to the city’s veterans memorial.
• Announced the city’s Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evangeline-Longfellow State Park..
Approved a red light drive request for the Notre Dame Sisters in Christ.
• Discussed negotiating terms for continued services from Alexis Premeaux of Cenla.
Received a presentation on the LSU Ag Center’s Turkey Trot from Jessica Randazzo. The event will be held at Evangeline-Longfellow State Park on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Received an economic development update from Jennifer Stelly of SMEDA on job growth and upcoming projects in the St. Martinville area.
• Agreed to adopt the International Property Maintenance Code and any future amendments.
• Agreed to approve payment to JD Rebar and Construction, Inc. for the DOTD Pedestrian Improvement Project once Gutekunst verified the amount of the city’s liability for the bill.
• Discussed baseball field improvements with St. Martin Parish Youth Baseball/Softball Director Wayne Oubre.
• Approved allocating $150,000 to begin planning for a splash pad at the city pool.
• Agreed to review the city of New Iberia’s employee policy and procedure manual for possible use for the city of St. Martinville.