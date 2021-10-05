ST. MARTINVILLE – The St. Martinville City Council held off on making a decision regarding a hurricane pay policy change at Monday’s meeting after deciding to look deeper into the issue.
Police Chief Ricky Martin asked the council for clarity on the hurricane policy specifically regarding weekend pay for officers during an emergency event like a hurricane.
Legal counsel Allan Durand that there is currently an unclear rule in St. Martinville’s policies for paying officers double time during weekend emergency work. The policy says that if city hall closed down due to a potential hurricane then officers working during that time will be given double pay.
However, the rule creates confusion on officers working for hurricanes during the weekend, since city hall is already closed on those days.
“It looks like it was assumed hurricanes would come Monday through Friday, not Saturday or Sunday,” Durand said as a joke.
Durand suggested the spirit of the policy would give officers double pay on weekends as well, and recommended the council give clarity regarding the rule.
Councilman Craig Prosper said he was concerned about fairness for all city employees, and that if officers were paid extra while other departments were not it would lead to an unfair policy.
“If I was back there with (Public Works Director) Brian (Touchet), I would say ‘hold on,’” Prosper said. “I was there picking up leaves and it’s just as important we clean up the town for hurricanes.”
Mayor Melinda Mitchell said she was confused about the discussion item because she was led to believe St. Martinville officers were asking for supplemental pay for their work during Hurricane Ida.
Martin said he was asking for clarity.
“I’m just trying to understand what the rules actually say,” Martin said.
Durand said the ultimate issue was the intent of the policy when it was created.
“Was it the intention of the council that the policy only be able to have double pay if they’re called out Monday through Friday because the city was shut down, or did they overlook it,” he said.
Several council members asked to revisit the issue in order to add other city employees into consideration.
“When you look at our electrical workers, all they respond do is emergencies,” Councilman Mike Fuselier said.
In other business, Mary Desormeaux with the Garden Club gave an update on the Evangeline oak tree in downtown St. Martinville.
Desormeaux said the group would like to update the informational kiosk next to Evangeline in order to give a panel that was more updated and nice looking.